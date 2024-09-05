BJP leaders thank PM for cultural centre in Singapore

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan, and BJP State president K. Annamalai thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing the establishment of the Thiruvalluvar Cultural Centre in Singapore.

In a social media post, Ms. Sitharaman thanked Mr. Modi for his efforts in promoting Tamil language, civilisation, and culture. Mr. Murugan said this cultural centre would serve as an assembly for Tamils who had migrated to different countries.

BJP State president K. Annamalai said, “The announcement is not just the fulfilment of yet another poll promise…it is his [Mr. Modi’s] constant pursuit to spread the richness of Tamil language, culture, and literature across the world. The centre will also serve as a cultural bridge between India and Singapore.”