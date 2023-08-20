HamberMenu
BJP leaders take a jibe at DMK’s protest against NEET

August 20, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

BJP leaders on Sunday criticised the ruling DMK over the protest organised across the State against the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

DMK’s protest is to deceive the people of Tamil Nadu. It should not engage in politics that diverts the attention of students, L Murugan, Union Minister of State, told reporters in Tiruvallur.

Students committing suicide after the declaration of Class X and Class XII board examination results has been a regular occurrence over the years. Depending on the context, students make wrong decisions, he said, adding that without politicising the issue, the government’s duty should be to provide counselling and proper training to prepare them for the test. In a separate statement, BJP Mahila Morcha national president and MLA Vanathi Srinivasan said NEET cannot be cancelled without an order of the Supreme Court and alleged that the DMK had given a false poll promise. “Do not play politics and put the future and lives of students at risk,” she said.

The DMK’s first generation led the anti-Hindi movement. The third generation is protesting against NEET. In both cases Students are made scapegoats, Ms. Srinivasan added.

