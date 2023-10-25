BJP leaders slam DMK government over petrol bomb incident at Raj Bhavan 

October 25, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated October 26, 2023 12:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

BJP leaders came down strongly on the DMK government in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 following the petrol bomb incident at Raj Bhavan in the city, which is the office and residence of the Governor of Tamil Nadu.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and former State BJP president L. Murugan alleged that the incident was an indication that governance had “completely failed” in Tamil Nadu. “If the Governor, the highest Constitutional authority in the State, is not safe, how can the common citizens feel safe,” he asked, adding that it was not enough for the police to arrest the culprit, but they should also find out who was behind him.

BJP State president K. Annamalai said, “While the DMK is busy diverting the attention of people to insignificant matters of interest, criminals have taken the streets,” adding that this incident reflected the true state of law and order in Tamil Nadu.

Petrol bombs were hurled at Raj Bhavan today, reflects the true law and order situation in Tamil Nadu. While DMK is busy diverting the attention of people to insignificant matters of interest, criminals have taken the streets.



Incidentally, it is the same person who attacked… — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) October 25, 2023

Highlighting the need for ensuring the safety of highest Constitutional authority in the State, BJP national co-incharge for Tamil Nadu P. Sudhakar Reddy urged the government to ensure exemplary punishment for the culprit and those behind him.