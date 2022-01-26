BJP leader’s scathing attack on AIADMK

CHENNAI

26 January 2022 00:59 IST

Unable to see the party having a spine: Nainar Nagenthiran

A BJP leader launched a scathing attack on the party’s senior ally on Tuesday, saying he was unable to see an AIADMK having a spine.

BJP Legislature Party leader Nainar Nagenthiran, formerly an AIADMK Minister, made the remarks during a protest organised by the national party near Valluvar Kottam on Tuesday, demanding action against those responsible for the death of a girl student in a Christian missionary school hostel in Thanjavur district. Mr. Nagenthiran said, “I could not see an AIADMK that is brave, potent and has the spine to speak up in the Assembly. Many of you can ask me that you [the BJP] could speak. With four persons, one cannot do anything there. We could speak but [we] will be thrown out.” The AIADMK has 66 members and the BJP four in the 234-seat Assembly.

He said the AIADMK was not the “Opposition party”. “Even if we do not speak in the Assembly, the BJP is the Opposition party and our leader Annamalai gives interviews to the media.” Earlier, the Tirunelveli MLA said the AIADMK was in the alliance, only to correct himself subsequently: “It is secondary whether or not it is part of the alliance.”

Advertising

Advertising

Raj Satyen, a party functionary from Madurai, took to social media to take a dig at Mr. Nagenthiran. Claiming that Mr. Nagenthiran won in the Assembly election by riding on the AIADMK’s shoulders, he challenged the Tirunelveli MLA to resign, face the election again and prove his masculinity. “Masculinity means action, not words,” he said. In the evening, Mr. Nagenthiran tweeted, “There is no ulterior motive in my comments. Our sole intention is to get justice through the protests.”

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)