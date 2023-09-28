BJP leader’s message indicates the party accepting the reality of AIADMK’s exit

September 28, 2023 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

After a measured silence for two days from all sections of the party, a senior BJP leader on Thursday gave an indication that the party was accepting the reality of the AIADMK’s exit from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and will perhaps from its own alliance in the State.

C.T. Ravi, who was previously the party’s national in-charge for Tamil Nadu, in a cryptic message on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), said “LOTUS [the party’s symbol] will BLOOM in a BIG way in the Land of Saint Thiruvalluvar!”

This was followed by many supporters of Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on social media posting celebratory messages and predicting that the party will register victory under his leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT