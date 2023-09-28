HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP leader’s message indicates the party accepting the reality of AIADMK’s exit

September 28, 2023 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

After a measured silence for two days from all sections of the party, a senior BJP leader on Thursday gave an indication that the party was accepting the reality of the AIADMK’s exit from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and will perhaps from its own alliance in the State.

C.T. Ravi, who was previously the party’s national in-charge for Tamil Nadu, in a cryptic message on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), said “LOTUS [the party’s symbol] will BLOOM in a BIG way in the Land of Saint Thiruvalluvar!”

This was followed by many supporters of Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on social media posting celebratory messages and predicting that the party will register victory under his leadership.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.