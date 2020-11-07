BJP leaders detained for ‘Vetrivel Yatra’

They were freed in the evening; party will again try to take out yatra on November 8

BJP leaders and workers, led by party State unit president L. Murugan, were detained at Tiruttani on Friday when they attempted to take out a ‘Vetrivel Yatra’ despite the denial of police permission. They were released later.

The party had announced the month-long roadshow, covering the six abodes of Lord Murugan, and planned to end it at Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi district on December 6. It was also intended as a platform to strengthen the BJP ahead of the 2021 Assembly election and to politically attack the DMK, dubbing it “anti-Hindu”.

Shortly before he was taken into preventive custody, Mr. Murugan, who offered prayers at the Subramanya Swami Temple, said the yatra would tear apart the DMK’s mask. “The DMK and its allies, from the start, have always spoken against Hindus, Hindu Gods and Tamil Gods. That is their only job — to mock the Hindus, our religious beliefs,” he said. “They claim there is no God. Who are they to say which Gods we should pray to?” He said it was the DMK’s agenda to spark violence during the yatra.

The BJP leader also referred to a YouTube channel ‘Karuppar Kootam’ denigrating the Kanda Sashti Kavasam, a hymn in praise of Lord Murugan. “Mr. Stalin [DMK president], your chief ministerial dreams will be buried during this yatra,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Murugan said in Chennai, “The Constitution of India guarantees that every person can worship his own [God]. It is our fundamental right. That is why I am proceeding towards Tiruttani.” Standing in a specially designed sun-roofed vehicle holding a ‘Vel’ aloft, he and BJP national general secretary C.T. Ravi then headed to Tiruttani, followed by party functionaries and workers in cars and two-wheelers. This led to traffic jams in and around Koyambedu and along the route, inconveniencing commuters.

When the convoy reached Nazarathpet, the police stopped it. After heated arguments, the police allowed five vehicles to proceed to Tiruttani. On reaching the temple town, Mr. Murugan met Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kishan Reddy who had arrived there.

Later when Mr. Murugan proceeded with the yatra after addressing the workers, the police stepped in and took him and others into custody and accommodated them in nearby halls. Among those detained were former Union Ministers Pon. Radhakrishnan and C.P. Radhakrishnan, senior leader H. Raja and State vice-president Annamalai.

BJP State general secretary K.T. Raghavan told The Hindu that the party would again try to take out the yatra on November 8 and Mr. Murugan would take part at a rally in north Chennai.