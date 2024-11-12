 />
BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan calls for a ‘strong alliance of like-minded parties’ to defeat DMK in 2026

It is not necessary that only parties with similar ideologies should form an alliance, she said

Published - November 12, 2024 03:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Senior BJP leader and former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) said like-minded parties in Tamil Nadu, irrespective of their ideologies, must come together to form a strong alliance with a common goal of defeating the “anti-people DMK government” in the 2026 Assembly polls.

Addressing the media, Ms. Soundararajan, while responding to a question on the possibilities of the BJP joining hands with the AIADMK again for the 2026 Assembly elections, said: “It is not necessary that only parties with similar ideologies should form an alliance. Political parties having like-minded views, though differing in ideologies, can form an alliance too. Here in Tamil Nadu, the like-minded view for the opposition parties should be to defeat the DMK.”

When asked whether the BJP was open to forming an alliance with the AIADMK, she said: “We have enough time for the 2026 Assembly polls. Only the BJP’s national leadership will take a final call on alliances, after consulting with the State unit.”

However, Ms. Soundararajan is of the view that parties that oppose the DMK should not be fragmented. “We should all come together to forge a strong alliance. We should not leave the space for ‘Udhayasooriyan’ [Rising Sun, the DMK’s poll symbol] to rise. If we are firm and together, we can stop them.”

She also criticised Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for not having taken adequate steps to create a flood mitigation infrastructure in the State.

She further alleged that many schools in the State lacked adequate infrastructure facilities, and urged the State government to appoint only women as physical education trainers in girls’ schools.

