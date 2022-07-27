BJP leader pastes Modi’s photo on Chess Olympiad banners

Special Correspondent July 27, 2022 23:20 IST

The event has been arranged by Centre, Tamil Nadu is only hosting it, says Amar Prasad Reddy

Amar Prasad Reddy, head of the sports and skill development cell of the BJP in Tamil Nadu, and a couple of his supporters pasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo on the Chess Olympiad billboards here as they had the photos only of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. Mr. Reddy said the Chess Olympiad, to be held at Mamallapuram, was arranged by the Central government, and Tamil Nadu was only hosting the event. “The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s limit is only till Gummidipoondi and Kanniyakumari. This is not a DMK event. This is International Chess Olympiad, not a State Chess Olympiad. They have not added PM Modi’s photo. This is a big crime,” he said in a video posted on Twitter. Mr. Reddy said, “No one knows who Mr. Stalin is and even if his photo is printed on the billboards, no one will know who he is.” He urged BJP workers to post Mr. Modi’s photo on the Olympiad billboards in all districts. Meanwhile, a worker of the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam daubbed black ink on the Prime Minister’s picture pasted by Mr. Reddy.



