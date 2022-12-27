BJP leader Nadda’s all-India tour for 2024 Parliamentary polls to start from Coimbatore: Annamalai

December 27, 2022 03:32 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President J.P. Nadda is to start his all-India tour for the 2024 parliamentary elections from Tamil Nadu, said BJP State President K. Annamalai in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after worshipping at Sangameswaran temple at Kottaimedu — the site of the October 23 car blast in the city, Mr. Annamalai said: “Mr. Nadda will start his all-India tour from the Nilgiris parliamentary constituency that partly falls in Coimbatore district from today [Tuesday, December 27, 2022], and this has enthused the party cadre.”

“We already have an MLA in Coimbatore, and our leaders are working hard to strengthen the party and to redress public grievances in the region known for Nationalism,” he said

Responding to a question on why the AIADMK leaders from the city were not meeting Mr. Nadda during his visit, Mr. Annamalai said the AIADMK district secretaries meeting was ongoing in Chennai, and Mr. Nadda’s tour was planned only three days ago.

The Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying L. Murugan, BJP legislature party leader Nainar Nagendran, Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan, BJP leaders H. Raja, Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy also worship at the temple.