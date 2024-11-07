ADVERTISEMENT

BJP leader H. Raja criticises Deputy CM Udhayanidhi for accepting memento ‘supporting separatism’

Published - November 07, 2024 10:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

H. Raja

Senior BJP leader and convener of the coordination committee of the party’s Tamil Nadu unit H. Raja on Thursday criticised Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for accepting a map of five southern States as a memento. He called it as an act that directly “supports separatism and betrays our national unity”.

Mr. Raja quoted a social media post of the BJP Tamil Nadu in which Mr. Udhayanidhi was seen receiving a memento from Minister for Forests K. Ponmudy and his son and former Kallakurichi MP Gautham Sigamani. The gift had the map of five southern States with a verse from the State Anthem – Tamizh Thaai Vaazhthu – which said ‘Thekkanaum Adhil Sirandha Dravida Nal Thirunaadum,’ a reference to the greatness of Dravidian land.

He said: “Mr. Udhayanidhi disgracefully accepted a gift that promotes the division of southern States into a separate ‘Dravida Nadu’ - an act that directly supports separatism and betrays our national unity. This is not a mere mistake. It is a blatant attack on the spirit of India and a dangerous move to fuel hatred and division. As the Deputy Chief Minister, Mr. Udhayanidhi has the responsibility to protect the unity of our nation. His actions are an insult to the Constitution and to every citizen who believes in the oneness of Bharat. We demand an immediate public apology from him…The time has come to expose and eliminate these toxic forces that work to undermine our unity and integrity.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US