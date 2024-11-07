 />
BJP leader H. Raja criticises Deputy CM Udhayanidhi for accepting memento ‘supporting separatism’

Published - November 07, 2024 10:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
H. Raja

Senior BJP leader and convener of the coordination committee of the party’s Tamil Nadu unit H. Raja on Thursday criticised Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for accepting a map of five southern States as a memento. He called it as an act that directly “supports separatism and betrays our national unity”.

Mr. Raja quoted a social media post of the BJP Tamil Nadu in which Mr. Udhayanidhi was seen receiving a memento from Minister for Forests K. Ponmudy and his son and former Kallakurichi MP Gautham Sigamani. The gift had the map of five southern States with a verse from the State Anthem – Tamizh Thaai Vaazhthu – which said ‘Thekkanaum Adhil Sirandha Dravida Nal Thirunaadum,’ a reference to the greatness of Dravidian land.

He said: “Mr. Udhayanidhi disgracefully accepted a gift that promotes the division of southern States into a separate ‘Dravida Nadu’ - an act that directly supports separatism and betrays our national unity. This is not a mere mistake. It is a blatant attack on the spirit of India and a dangerous move to fuel hatred and division. As the Deputy Chief Minister, Mr. Udhayanidhi has the responsibility to protect the unity of our nation. His actions are an insult to the Constitution and to every citizen who believes in the oneness of Bharat. We demand an immediate public apology from him…The time has come to expose and eliminate these toxic forces that work to undermine our unity and integrity.”

