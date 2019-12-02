BJP leader eulogises Stalin

Senior BJP functionary B.T. Arasakumar created a flutter on Sunday by lavishing praise on DMK president M.K. Stalin at a marriage function attended by the latter.

The BJP vice-president said the time for Mr. Stalin to don the mantle of Chief Minister was not far away.

Describing himself as an ardent fan of Mr. Stalin, the BJP leader said that had the DMK leader been after power, he could have taken advantage of the fluid political situation that prevailed in the State when AIADMK legislators were kept in a beach resort at Koovathur.

But Mr. Stalin, who was in no hurry, had been biding his time to become the Chief Minister as he believed in democracy, Mr Arasakumar said. Quoting the Tamil saying Poruthar Boomialwar (those who have patience will rule), Mr. Arasakumar said Mr. Stalin was the one who was most fit to be hailed as Varungala Muthalvar (future Chief Minister).

Admiring the DMK leader’s capacity to maintain his physique, he said, “Mr. Stalin looks young and fit even now.”

Recalling an incident in 2011, Mr. Arasakumar said he could have landed up in jail in a murder case, but for then DMK president M. Karunanidhi’s intervention.

Rows back on remark

In a statement issued on Sunday night, Mr. Arasakumar claimed that the media had selectively used certain parts of his speech to project him as favouring Mr. Stalin becoming the next Chief Minister.

He said as far as the BJP was concerned, it was satisfied with the AIADMK government. “If my speech has wounded any party cadre, I shall abide by any decision the party leadership takes,” he said.