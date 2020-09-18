BJP leader defends NEET

BJP State vice-president V.P. Duraisamy on Thursday defended the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and said that DMK leader M.K. Stalin would not be able to stop the conduct of NEET in Tamil Nadu.

Mr.Duraisamy took part in the birthday celebrations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Namakkal. “The NEET is being conducted so that qualified candidates are selected for medical education in accordance with the Supreme Court order.” He added that Opposition leader M.K. Stalin would not be able to get NEET examinations cancelled.

Stating that only those who heed to the BJP would be able to come to power in the State Mr.Duraisamy said the party was growing rapidly in Tamil Nadu. He added that he felt 45 years of his political life has been wasted by being in the DMK. He said that the BJP would contest in the byelection to Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency.