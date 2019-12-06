Tamil Nadu

BJP leader, CM’s relative join DMK

Viswanathan, cousin of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, being admitted into the DMK by party president M.K. Stalin in Chennai on Thursday.

Viswanathan, cousin of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, being admitted into the DMK by party president M.K. Stalin in Chennai on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: Handout

BJP State vice-president B.T. Arasakumar and P. Viswanathan, cousin of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Thursday joined the DMK in the presence of party president M.K. Stalin.

Mr. Arasakumar came under attack from the BJP when he praised Mr. Stalin on Sunday last, saying that he would become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

A section of the BJP leaders also demanded disciplinary action against him.

Mr. Viswanathan joined the DMK along with his sons Karthick and Yuvaraj.

