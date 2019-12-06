BJP leader, CM’s relative join DMK

BJP State vice-president B.T. Arasakumar and P. Viswanathan, cousin of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Thursday joined the DMK in the presence of party president M.K. Stalin.

Mr. Arasakumar came under attack from the BJP when he praised Mr. Stalin on Sunday last, saying that he would become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

A section of the BJP leaders also demanded disciplinary action against him.

Mr. Viswanathan joined the DMK along with his sons Karthick and Yuvaraj.