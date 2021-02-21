‘BJP, L-G cannot be blamed if Narayanasamy loses majority’

Tiruppur

21 February 2021 01:36 IST

The BJP or the Puducherry Lieutenant Governor cannot be held responsible if Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy fails to prove majority in the Assembly, said BJP’s senior leader L. Ganesan on Saturday.

“If he [Mr. Narayanasamy] cannot prove the majority, or if his partymen decide to switch parties, we cannot do anything,” he told mediapersons. The last Congress government in southern India was on the verge of falling in Puducherry, he said. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s recent visit to Puducherry could have been the reason for the state of affairs, he added.

Regarding the fuel price hike, Mr. Ganesan claimed that the Central government needs to repay the debts accumulated during the Congress government, which was to the tune of ₹24 lakh crores. “If the price is being increased even during the time of elections, the people must understand that it is inevitable and must extend cooperation,” he said. Regarding the BJP-AIADMK ties, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi jointly lifting the hands of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam during his Chennai visit was a symbolic gesture to show that the alliance is strong.

Advertising

Advertising

On the return of expelled AIADMK leader V.K. Sasikala to Chennai, Mr. Ganesan said it was not acceptable to say that the people of Tamil Nadu welcomed her as only the cadre of AMMK welcomed her.

Mr. Ganesan chaired a meeting with other BJP leaders at a private hotel on Kangeyam Road regarding the arrangements for the visit of Mr. Modi to Coimbatore on February 25.