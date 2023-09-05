ADVERTISEMENT

BJP is twisting Udhayanidhi’s remarks on Sanatana Dharma: TNPWAA

September 05, 2023 12:22 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Artists Association (TNPWAA) on Monday said the BJP is trying to twist Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remarks on Sanatana Dharma.

In a statement, it strongly condemned the BJP, accusing it of spreading false propaganda.

The Minister had called for the “eradication of Sanatana Dharma” at a conference organised by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Artists Association on Saturday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The remarks have been twisted for political gains, and complaints have been filed in Delhi and Bihar against Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin,” the association said in a statement.

It lauded the minister for standing firm on his remarks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US