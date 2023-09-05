BJP is twisting Udhayanidhi’s remarks on Sanatana Dharma: TNPWAA

September 05, 2023 12:22 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Artists Association (TNPWAA) on Monday said the BJP is trying to twist Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remarks on Sanatana Dharma.

In a statement, it strongly condemned the BJP, accusing it of spreading false propaganda.

The Minister had called for the “eradication of Sanatana Dharma” at a conference organised by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Artists Association on Saturday.

“The remarks have been twisted for political gains, and complaints have been filed in Delhi and Bihar against Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin,” the association said in a statement.

It lauded the minister for standing firm on his remarks.