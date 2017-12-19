BJP is oppressing the Dravidian race: Anbazhagan

Senior DMK leader and general secretary of the party K. Anbazhagan on Monday said that the BJP is oppressing the Dravidian race and the Dravidian people must ensure its defeat. He was speaking at a panel discussion on the topic ‘Taking revenge on Other Backward Classes by denying right to reservations’ organised at the Periyar Thidal here.

“When they talk publicly, they speak about welfare of the people, the poor and the downtrodden; but in reality, they do things to benefit their own ilk,” he said, adding, “the Tamil people must have self-respect and realise that we will not get any justice in this rule.”

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader Thol. Thirumavalavan said that it was disappointing that the BJP was getting support from certain sections of the OBCs despite the party originally opposing OBC reservation when it was introduced.

Stating that there should be a law to ensure reservation in the private sector, Mr. Thirumavalavan said: “In the name of disinvestment, the Centre is slowly privatising the public sector so that we cannot demand reservation. Even in public sector undertakings, reservation only apply at the entry level. We need to demand reservation for promotions as well.” CPI leader R. Mutharasan accused the BJP of trying to enforce ‘Manu dharma’ by denying the backward classes, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes their right to education and employment.

Dravida Kazhagam President K. Veeramani said that the 27% reservation has not been implemented properly in the last 24 years because of the bureaucracy.