BJP is exploiting the Katchatheevu issue for electoral gain, says Prakash Karat

April 08, 2024 10:16 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

CPI(M) Politburo member Prakash Karat on Monday here said: “The BJP has neglected the Katchatheevu issue for over 10 years, awakening only to exploit it for electoral gain, demonstrating that to them the issue is a mere political gimmick.”

Campaigning for the DMK and CPI(M) candidates in Coimbatore and Tiruppur Lok Sabha constituencies respectively, Mr. Karat launched a scathing attack on the BJP government at the Centre, advocating for its removal in the upcoming Lok Sabha election, so that the rights of the State governments could be restored.

Throwing his weight behind CPI(M) candidate K. Subbarayan, contesting in Tiruppur, he highlighted the detrimental effects of the BJP government’s policies over the past decade and said, “Over the last 10 years, the BJP government has prioritised big capitalists, as proven by the electoral bonds scam, which is the biggest corruption scandal in the history of Independent India.”

Citing statistics, Mr. Karat referenced a report by the International Labour Organization that showed an 83% youth unemployment rate in India in the last five years. He attributed this to the BJP government’s policies. “It (BJP) has also failed to bolster small and medium enterprises, resulting in job losses and economic stagnation,” he said.

Further speaking on the electoral bonds issue, he accused the BJP government of corruption, and said: “The BJP has misused government agencies such as the Income Tax Department and Enforcement Directorate by arresting sitting Chief Ministers in two States.”

In addressing Tamil Nadu’s grievances, Mr. Karat criticised the Centre’s apathy during the recent floods in Chennai, and accused the Governor of interfering in State matters. “Under the BJP’s rule in the centre, Tamil Nadu’s Governor acts like the Governor-General of erstwhile British India,” he added.

State Minister for Industries T.R.B. Rajaa also participated in the canvassing. Speaking to mediapersons, Mr. Raja said: “The stadium proposed by the DMK in Coimbatore will have facilities for multiple sports. Details of the plan will be unveiled gradually as it is currently under development.”

