March 31, 2023 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Mukul Wasnik on Friday accused the BJP of disrupting Parliament to deflect attention from the questions raised by Congress disqualified MP Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Adani group’s alleged stock market manipulation.

At a press conference held in Chennai, he said Mr. Gandhi had raised ‘only two simple questions – where did the ₹20,000 crore or 3 billion dollars in shell companies owned by Adani come from? And who is the Chinese national involved in these companies?’

“Just nine days after Shri Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Parliament on Adani’s scam, the defamation case against him was revived,” he claimed. “There were very specific references to Adani Scam in the speeches made by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in Rajya Sabha and Rahul Gandhi, which were expunged from Parliament’s records. In the ongoing second half of the Budget session of Parliament, for the first time in the history of India a ruling party, the BJP is disrupting Parliament and not letting it function. This is a diversionary tactic to save Adani,” he charged.

He also rejected BJP’s main allegations against Mr. Gandhi that he invited foreign countries to interfere in Indian affairs in his speech in the United Kingdom recently and that he insulted the OBCs when he made the speech against Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi and Prime Minister Modi.

“In the statement made by Rahul Gandhi, he asked why some thieves have the same surname (Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, and Narendra Modi) – not that anyone called Modi is a thief. No community was targeted. Secondly, neither Nirav Modi nor Lalit Modi are OBCs. And whatever their caste, did they not commit fraud? Why is the BJP protecting fraudsters? the Congress party has two OBC Chief Ministers. This proves that Congress values their contribution,” he said.

He also said Mr. Gandhi has clearly said in his speech in the United Kingdom that ‘this (erosion of democratic institutions under Modi) is our problem; it is an internal problem and it is India’s problem and the solution is going to come from inside, it is not going to come from outside’.

Meeting with TNCC

Mr. Wasnik also held consultative meetings with district secretaries of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) about organising Jai Bharat Sathyagraha in April in protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as Lok Sabha MP and released booklet published by TNCC named ‘BJP’s Murder of Democracy’.

Party sources said MPs, MLAs and senior leaders will participate in protests in district headquarters across Tamil Nadu on April 8, a rail roko will be organised on April 11, a ‘post-card’ protest will be held against PM Modi, raising questions about his links with Adani Group, protests will be held in front of Central government offices in every district and State level rally will be held — all of which will culminate in a public rally in New Delhi, in which TNCCleaders will also take part.