BJP hopes Tamil Nadu voterswill take a cue from Gujarat

The State BJP on Monday sought to capitalise on the momentum generated by its victories in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. State president Tamilisai Soundararajan, who led celebrations at the party’s T. Nagar office, said that it was a victory against the Congress’ caste politics.

“We have won in all elections after demonetisation,” she said. Ms. Soundararajan hoped that the voters of Tamil Nadu would vote in line with the voters of Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

“Leaving Karnataka, there is no Congress in South India. So, BJP is the only party with the capacity to win,” said P. Muralidhar Rao, the party’s national general secretary in charge of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Party National secretary H. Raja termed it a victory over dynasty politics. “This shows the direction the country will take in 2019. If the BJP had EVMs under its control, why would we give away 70 seats?” the BJP leader quipped.

‘Loss of face for PM’

TNCC president Su. Thirunavukksarsar said that the Gujarat results were a loss of face for the Prime Minister.

“This is the home state of Mr. Modi and Mr. Shah. Mr. Modi was worried that a loss would see him being replaced with someone like the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister. They fought for their honour but have seen their status drop. The Congress has gained seats under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership,” Mr. Thirunavukkarasar said.