BJP holds talks with Rangasamy

Chandrasekhar submits a list of party nominees for Speaker and two Cabinet berths

BJP Member of Parliament Rajeev Chandrasekhar called on Chief Minister N. Rangasamy at his residence on Friday evening to discuss the election for the post of Speaker and formation of the first NDA Cabinet in the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Mr. Chandrasekhar submitted a list of the BJP’s nominees for the Speaker and the two berths in the Cabinet allotted to the party in the All India N.R. Congress-led government.

A highly placed source in the BJP said Mr. Chandrasekhar also submitted a wish list of portfolios. The BJP central leadership also wanted the Chief Minister to recommend BJP legislature party leader A. Namassivayam for the post of Deputy Chief Minister.

“Mr. Chandrasekhar advised the Chief Minister to recommend to the President the appointment of Mr. Namassivayam as the Deputy Chief Minister. He wanted the Chief Minister to hand over the recommendation letter to the Lt. Governor before the swearing-in of the Ministers. The BJP sought two very important departments,” a leader of the All India N.R. Congress told The Hindu.

The talks, according to a source, remained inconclusive, and the leaders were expected to hold another round of consultations on Friday night itself.