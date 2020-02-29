BJP holds CAA, NRC awareness rallies in Tirupattur, Vellore

TIRUPATTUR

29 February 2020 01:06 IST

Cadre instructed on how to counter arguments and protests

The district units of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised demonstrations and awareness rallies on Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

BJP leaders C. Vasudevan and V. Anbazhagan addressed a gathering of Tirupattur unit party cadre, during a meeting, and spoke on the ways of countering arguments and protests against the CAA.

Memorandum submitted

State spokesperson for the BJP, T. Narayanan, met Tirupattur Collector M.P. Sivanarul at his office and submitted a memorandum urging action against those instigating violence in the name of protests against CAA.

Mr. Sivanarul said so far more than 100 FIRs were registered against those organising ‘Shaheen Bagh’ protests in Vaniyambadi town.

Maintaining peace and tranquillity is priority for both the police and district administration and would not be compromised at any point of time, he said.

PM’s message

In Vellore, BJP cadres numbering 1,125, including 240 women, marched towards the Collectorate from Kagithapattarai.

State Secretary Pon. Balaganapthi and District president V. Dasarathan recalled the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the importance of the amendment and told the gathering to pass it on.

Many others spoke in support of the CAA, and detailed the particulars of the NRC. Organisers of the meetings said the demonstrations were aimed at “protecting” people who were being misled by the Opposition parties.