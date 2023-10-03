BJP high-command will decide on T.N. alliance at the appropriate time: Sudhakar Reddy

October 03, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The BJP high-command would take a decision on an alliance for the Lok Sabha election at the appropriate time, the party’s national Co-Incharge for Tamil Nadu, P. Sudhakar Reddy, said on Tuesday.

Answering queries from the media in Chennai, Mr. Reddy said, “Whoever wants to work under the leadership of our Prime Minister... definitely we will maintain a cordial relationship [with them].”

He said the Central government had provided “many lakhs of crores of rupees” for the all-round development of Tamil Nadu.

The national party’s aim was to ensure that the lotus (the BJP’s symbol) bloomed in every house, Mr. Reddy said.

Earlier, he held a meeting with party functionaries.

