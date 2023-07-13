BJP has taken up Uniform Civil Code due to fear of defeat, says Alagiri

July 13, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri on Thursday said the BJP government at the Centre had taken up the issue of implementing Uniform Civil Code due to fear of defeat in elections.

“They have taken up [implementation of] the UCC after [defeat in] the Karnataka Assembly election and due to the fear of defeat in the upcoming Assembly elections across States and the general election,” he told reporters at Sathyamurthy Bhavan, the party’s headquarters.

It is not feasible to implement the UCC in a multi-cultural, multi-religious and multi-lingual country. Their agenda will be defeated, Mr. Alagiri said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, he chaired a meeting of the party’s district heads and discussed the preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Mr. Alagiri said that instructions had been given to form booth committees within 30 days. A resolution was adopted at the meeting, requesting the Tamil Nadu government to close Tasmac outlets on Congress leader and former Chief Minister Kamaraj’s birth anniversary on July 15.

“Kamaraj had batted for prohibition. We request the State government to accede to our request of closing the liquor shop on July 15,” Mr. Alagiri said.

On the Mekedatu dam issue, he said the TNCC backed Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan’s view that “Karnataka can only wish, but cannot build the dam.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.