BJP has not interfered with AIADMK’s internal affairs, says Palaniswami

December 27, 2022 04:30 pm | Updated 04:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

His remarks assume significance following reports in sections of the media that the AIADMK was distancing itself from the national party

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami arriving at party headquarters to attend the district secretaries meeting in Chennai on December 27, 2022 | Photo Credit: K.V. Srinivasan

The BJP has not interfered with the internal matters of the AIADMK, the party’s interim general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami, said on Tuesday.

He indicated this in a speech at a meeting of the district secretaries, senior functionaries, MPs, MLAs and spokespersons at the AIADMK headquarters in Chennai.  The meeting lasted more than an hour.

Revealing this, sources in the party said Mr. Palaniswami’s observation was a passing reference and he did not dwell upon the matter.

The interim general secretary’s reference to the BJP assumes significance in the wake of reports in sections of the media that the AIADMK was distancing itself from the national party. Besides, at a protest in Cuddalore about 10 days ago, C. Ve. Shanmugam said the DMK was going to abandon its allies and it would align itself with the BJP

On holding a conference on a big scale, Mr. Palaniswami said at the meeting that he would discuss the matter with the party’s senior leaders and take a decision.  Presidium chairman Tamilmagan Hussain and senior leaders K.P. Munusamy, Natham R. Viswanathan and Dindigul C. Sreenivasan also spoke at the meeting.

Among other issues that came up were the preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, formation of booth committees and the importance of being active on the social media.

Briefing reporters of the deliberations, D. Jayakumar, organisation secretary and former Minister, said there was no discussion on O. Panneerselvam, former interim general secretary V.K. Sasikala and AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran. He said there was enough time for stitching an alliance for the election, and the issue would be decided “at an appropriate time”.

