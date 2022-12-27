HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP has not interfered with AIADMK’s internal affairs, says Palaniswami

His remarks assume significance following reports in sections of the media that the AIADMK was distancing itself from the national party

December 27, 2022 04:30 pm | Updated 04:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami arriving at party headquarters to attend the district secretaries meeting in Chennai on December 27, 2022

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami arriving at party headquarters to attend the district secretaries meeting in Chennai on December 27, 2022 | Photo Credit: K.V. Srinivasan

The BJP has not interfered with the internal matters of the AIADMK, the party’s interim general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami, said on Tuesday.

He indicated this in a speech at a meeting of the district secretaries, senior functionaries, MPs, MLAs and spokespersons at the AIADMK headquarters in Chennai.  The meeting lasted more than an hour.

ALSO READ
We will work with all those who stood by MGR and Jayalalithaa, says Panneerselvam

Revealing this, sources in the party said Mr. Palaniswami’s observation was a passing reference and he did not dwell upon the matter.

The interim general secretary’s reference to the BJP assumes significance in the wake of reports in sections of the media that the AIADMK was distancing itself from the national party. Besides, at a protest in Cuddalore about 10 days ago, C. Ve. Shanmugam said the DMK was going to abandon its allies and it would align itself with the BJP

On holding a conference on a big scale, Mr. Palaniswami said at the meeting that he would discuss the matter with the party’s senior leaders and take a decision.  Presidium chairman Tamilmagan Hussain and senior leaders K.P. Munusamy, Natham R. Viswanathan and Dindigul C. Sreenivasan also spoke at the meeting.

ALSO READ
Palaniswami sends legal notice to Panneerselvam against the use of AIADMK’s name

Among other issues that came up were the preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, formation of booth committees and the importance of being active on the social media.

Briefing reporters of the deliberations, D. Jayakumar, organisation secretary and former Minister, said there was no discussion on O. Panneerselvam, former interim general secretary V.K. Sasikala and AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran. He said there was enough time for stitching an alliance for the election, and the issue would be decided “at an appropriate time”.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / state politics / politics / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.