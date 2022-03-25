BJP has no reason to protest against gangrape case: Alagiri

‘CB-CID probe ordered into incident that occurred in Virudhunagar’

The Tamil Nadu BJP has no reason to protest over the Virudhunagar gang rape case as Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has already ordered a CB-CID inquiry into the matter and has assured that the harshest of punishments will be meted out to the culprits, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri said.

He said eight persons had already been arrested in the case. Mr. Alagiri questioned Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai about his assurance of forming a Vishaka committee to probe activities against women happening within the BJP, he said.