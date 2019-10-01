BJP has failed to revive the economy: TNCC

The BJP government at the Centre had failed to revive the economy, which had gone into a tailspin, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee said here on Monday.

In a resolution passed during the special general body meeting in Coimbatore, the party accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not being concerned about the economic downturn, which had spared no one.

Unemployment was at a 45-year high. The slowdown in automobile sales was leading to the closure of industrial units in the sector and threatening the livelihood of 3.50 lakh workers. The GDP growth, which was 8% at this point in time last year, had slipped to 5% this year, the TNCC said.

Besides, farmers were not getting a fair price for their produce, leading to the worsening of their debt burden. The Prime Minister had promised to make India a $5-trillion economy. For that to happen, the country had to grow at 12% a year. But the growth rate was only 5% now, the resolution said, adding that had the government listened to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, it could have revived the economy.

To highlight the BJP's failure on the economic front, the Congress will stage a series of protests, the resolution said.

‘Expose duplicity’

In another resolution, the party called upon its workers to expose the ‘duplicity’ of Mr. Modi and explain its stand on secularism to the people.

Mr. Modi, the TNCC said, had succeeded in conveying to the people that the Congress’s brand of secularism was ‘anti-majoritarian’. If the Congress, as he had alleged, was after vote-bank politics, it could have also cultivated the majority community, it said.

But the party was for approaching problems without a communal bias and for supporting people who were denied justice. The workers should take these issues to the people, the TNCC said.

The Opposition party condemned the Central government for “using investigative agencies” to act against former Union Minister P. Chidambaram and former Karnataka Minister D.K. Shivakumar and ‘harass’ their kin.

State govt. criticised

In another resolution, the party criticised the State government, saying its policies had led to Tamil Nadu slipping from the fifth position to seventh in industrial development among States. The State government was unable to mitigate the impact of GST on small and medium enterprises, and the announcements made in connection with Ministers' trips abroad to promote investment into the State will remain only on paper, just like previous announcements on foreign direct investment, the TNCC said.

On the issue of the “imposition of Hindi” on the State, the TNCC said Home Minister Amit Shah's statement that only Hindi could be the link language, and the subsequent retraction of his remark in the face of opposition, was an art practised by the BJP.

The Congress said it was against the imposition of any language and condemned the Central government's stand on the issue.