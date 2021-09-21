‘BJP has come to power to plunder the country’

CHENNAI

21 September 2021 02:08 IST

K.S. Alagiri leads Congress protest

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) staged a black flag protest across Tamil Nadu on Monday to condemn the “anti-people policies” of the BJP government at the Centre. TNCC president K.S. Alagiri led the protest at the party headquarters, Satyamurthi Bhavan, in Chennai.

Mr. Alagiri said the protest was aimed at protecting India’s history. The country did not have amenities or infrastructure when it became independent. The first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, opened many public sector companies, government hospitals and insurance companies. “The Congress opened these public sector companies. He brought in a policy of mixed economy.”

“Indian Railways is the second biggest in the world; coal companies and insurance companies are with the government. But [Prime Minister Narendra] Modi is selling all of them. What is the need to sell railway stations? They [the BJP] have come [to power] to plunder the country. We condemn this very strongly...,” he said.

