‘BJP had no role in my Rajya Sabha nomination’

The AIADMK on Monday ignored the DMDK’s demand for a Rajya Sabha berth and, in a surprise move, nominated TMC president G.K. Vasan to the Upper House. In an interview, the TMC leader has denied that he had requested the BJP to ask the AIADMK to accommodate him. Excerpts:

The AIADMK’s decision to nominate you to the Rajya Sabha has come as a surprise. How did it come about?

In 2019, I was actually the last (referring to the TMC) to join the [AIADMK-BJP] alliance. I was offered only one seat in the Lok Sabha...Back then, I said it was the intention and not the number that was important.

So, I campaigned for the alliance the way the other leaders did. Time and again, whenever there was an opportunity, we approached the AIADMK and reiterated our request for a Rajya Sabha berth. We have been working well with the government and the alliance on various issues. I am happy that they have chosen us for the seat.

Since when had you been approaching the AIADMK for an RS berth?

We only requested…we did not demand it. We began requesting [an RS seat] around October-November 2019. We reminded them [about it] whenever we met them to discuss issues concerning farmers, fishermen, etc. It was our duty to do it in the interest of our party.

Some AIADMK leaders have privately said the BJP had pressured them to give you a seat…

All the numbers (MLAs, whose support is needed for the Rajya Sabha election) are from the AIADMK. None of the alliance partners, including the national party (the BJP), has even a single MLA for us to approach them. All three candidates are their (the AIADMK’s) choice, their wish.

So there was no pressure from the BJP?

I can only ask the AIADMK...how can I jump the gun (and ask the BJP)?

There is talk in political circles that you might join the BJP and be named its State unit president…

We (the TMC) are growing very well. It is in our interest to get our members elected to the Assembly. Then, there are various posts in the local bodies. We want to have a separate identity and grow as a party.

These claims about my joining the BJP are all the daydreams of people who do not want the TMC to grow.

What is your position on the CAA-NPR-NRC issue?

We are very clear that Indian Muslims will not face any issues or setbacks [as a result of their implementation]. If there are any concerns in this regard, we will be the first party to meet them (the Muslim community) and be their voice.

The DMDK is disappointed over not getting an RS berth. Will this affect the alliance?

I really don’t know about the other parties or their agreements with the AIADMK. As the leader of the TMC, I don’t have any understanding with the other parties.

What are your plans upon becoming an RS member?

I have served in the House and in government before. I know the procedures of the House.

I am interested in ensuring the State’s growth because I am in the ruling party’s alliance. I will do whatever I can to safeguard the interests of the State.