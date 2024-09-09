BJP govt. denying funds to best-performing States for refusing NEP, contends Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday (September 9, 2024) accused the BJP government at the Centre of denying funds to the best-performing States in the country for refusing to bow to the National Education Policy (NEP).

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin, who is on an official visit to the United States, shared a report published in The Hindu while making his contention.

“Denying funds to the best-performing states for refusing to bow to the #NEP, while generously rewarding those who are not delivering on the objectives – Is this how the Union BJP Government plans to promote quality education and equity?” he asked.

Mr. Stalin further said he was “leaving it to the wisdom of our nation and our people to decide.”

The Hindu’s report titled ‘Samagra Shiksha fund delay punishes role model States’ explained how the Centre’s withholding of funds had more to do with the acceptance of the PM-SHRI scheme than the actual outcomes of the Samagra Shiksha scheme.