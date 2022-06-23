BJP govt. at Centre engaged in scientific corruption using industrialists, says Alagiri

BJP govt. is expanding its ambit of corruption, he says

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri on Wednesday said the ruling BJP government at the Centre was engaged in scientific corruption using industrialists and that the tremendous growth of the Adani Group in the past eight years proved it.

In a statement, he said it was after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014 that Gautam Adani’s business began flourishing and growing at a rapid pace across several sectors. “In fact, Adani has overtaken Warren Buffet as the fifth richest person in the world. While his assets were valued at $8.9 billion two years back, it has now touched $50.5 billion,” he said.

Referring to the recent controversy over a contract being given to the Adani Group in Sri Lanka and the resignation of the Ceylon Electricity Board Chairman after he claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ‘pressured’ President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to give it to the Adani Group, Mr. Alagiri said all government agencies in India, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED), were being courteous to Mr. Adani.

“The BJP benefits through the electoral bonds by helping people like Mr. Adani grow and are legalising corruption. By helping Mr. Adani bag contracts in Australia and Sri Lanka, the BJP government is expanding its ambit of corruption,” he alleged.