BJP government may enact a uniform civil code, says Vaiko

January 02, 2023 05:24 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - Chennai

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) general secretary Vaiko on Sunday warned that the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi might introduce a Bill for a uniform civil code soon as a private member Bill on the issue moved in the Rajya Sabha by BJP member Kirodi Lal Meena secured 63 votes, and only 23 persons voted against its introduction.

“The party [the BJP] may introduce it [the Bill] in the Lok Sabha and might succeed in enacting a law since the BJP government is fulfilling its agenda one by one,” said Mr. Vaiko, who had insisted on a division when the Bill was moved in the Rajya Sabha.

“The voting exposed those in favour of the common civil code and those against it,” he said during his customary New Year interaction with media persons in Chennai.

Mr. Vaiko pointed out that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke in favour of a common civil code in 1999 in Parliament. “I opposed it saying that it would cause division in the society and would lead to bloodshed,” he said.

Asked how the Opposition could stall the victory of the BJP, even in 2024 when there was no unity among them, Mr. Vaiko said there was an effort to bring all the Opposition parties together. “But it is beyond my means,” he said, replying to a question on whether he would take initiative to unite them.

Mr. Vaiko felt that the Bharat Jodo Yatra by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had created a lot of enthusiasm among the youth and said it was an attempt to establish contact with the people. “It may be his plan to test the waters. He may assume the leadership of the party after that,” he said, responding to a question on how Mr. Rahul Gandhi could invigorate the party organisation without becoming the president of the party.

According to Mr. Vaiko, the media had also created an impression that the BJP was powerful and invincible. “The party is splurging,” he said.

To a question on the emergence of Udhayanidhi Stalin as a Minister with the “[claimed] powers of a Deputy Chief Minister,” he said the Chief Minister had only implemented “the consensus in the [ruling] party.”

He, however, made it clear that no decision had been taken so far to field his son Durai Vaiyapuri in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.