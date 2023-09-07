ADVERTISEMENT

BJP government keen on instigating violence: K. S. Alagiri

September 07, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. S. Alagiri speaking at a rally and public meeting organised in Tondiarpet on Thursday to mark the first anniversary of Bharat Jodo Yatra taken out by party MP Rahul Gandhi. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

CHENNAI

The BJP government at the Centre is only keen on instigating violence and not interested in the development of India, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri said.

The BJP government has failed in controlling price rise and has failed on various counts, he said speaking at an event organised in Chennai to mark the first anniversary of the launch of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, which commenced from Kanyakumari.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul Gandhi spreads love and the Congress is against violence in any form. The BJP is spreading violence. Look at what is happening in Manipur, Mr. Alagiri said. He also honoured those who participated in the yatra.

Earlier in a video message, Mr. Alagiri noted the Congress has seen many victories and also setbacks and it is not a movement dependent on an individual or an individual ideology.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US