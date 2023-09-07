HamberMenu
BJP government keen on instigating violence: K. S. Alagiri

The BJP government has failed in controlling price rise and has failed on various counts, says TNCC chief

September 07, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. S. Alagiri speaking at a rally and public meeting organised in Tondiarpet on Thursday to mark the first anniversary of Bharat Jodo Yatra taken out by party MP Rahul Gandhi.

CHENNAI

The BJP government at the Centre is only keen on instigating violence and not interested in the development of India, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri said.

The BJP government has failed in controlling price rise and has failed on various counts, he said speaking at an event organised in Chennai to mark the first anniversary of the launch of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, which commenced from Kanyakumari.

Rahul Gandhi spreads love and the Congress is against violence in any form. The BJP is spreading violence. Look at what is happening in Manipur, Mr. Alagiri said. He also honoured those who participated in the yatra.

Earlier in a video message, Mr. Alagiri noted the Congress has seen many victories and also setbacks and it is not a movement dependent on an individual or an individual ideology.

