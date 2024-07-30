GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP government has reduced funding for social welfare schemes: Selvaperunthagai

Published - July 30, 2024 09:52 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai on Tuesday charged that the BJP government has gradually reduced the funding for MNREGA, a 100-day guaranteed work scheme in rural India introduced by the Congress-led UPA government, by allocating only 1.78% of the total budget of ₹48 lakh crore.

In a statement, he said the Narendra Modi government had also not increased the funding for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, which is a scheme for constructing affordable housing. It remained at ₹5.07 lakh since 2015 despite sharp increase in construction costs in the last eight years.

“The Union government’s share per house is only ₹1.5 lakh, while the State government spends an additional ₹12 to ₹14 lakh per house, as stated by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister recently. In this context, the budget announcement of constructing 30 million houses in five years raises the question of how it is possible to increase the number of houses without increasing their value and share. What response will (Union Finance Minister) Nirmala Sitharaman give to this?” he asked.

Mr. Selvaperunthagai said the Union government’s financial report showed a reduction in funding for social welfare schemes compared to previous year, including food subsidy which had been reduced from 4.04% to 3.34%, the fertilizer subsidy to 3.4%, the PM Kisan scheme from 1.8% to 1.2%. Funds for the education sector had been reduced from 3.75% to 2.61%, and for the health sector the reduction was from 1.91% to 1.85%.

