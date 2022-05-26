BJP gives a rousing reception to PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeting the crowd during his visit to Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: PTI

May 26, 2022 22:41 IST

Chief Minister presents a book to Modi

Traffic moved slowly on Triplicane High Road as a group of BJP cadres was dancing to the beat of drums under the scorching sun on Thursday evening ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival on an official visit to Chennai.

Unusual for the BJP in a city that has witnessed micro-level mobilisation by the Dravidian parties. BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit brought its cadre and cheer leaders to accord a rousing reception to Mr. Modi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With the DMK occupying the seat of power at Fort St. George, the party and its allies that ran the “Go Back Modi” campaign in the past, did not play spoiler this time though on Twitter the hashtag #GoBackModi trended alongside #VanakkamModi.

However, CPI (M) politburo member G. Ramakrishnan disagreed that the tide has changed. “‘Go back Modi’ is trending on the social media. The Left parties and the Viduthalai Chiruthaikal Katchi (VCK) have been launching a protest against the ‘hate politics’ of the BJP and price rice,” he said.

Earlier, Chief Minister M..K. Stalin greeted the Prime Minister and presented him a book on “Cilapattikaram”.

Governor R.N. Ravi received Mr. Modi at the Chennai airport while the State was represented by a couple of senior ministers and officials. The Prime Minister had a chat with Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami and TMC leader G.K. Vasan at the tarmac.