ADVERTISEMENT

BJP functionary in Nagapattinam district booked for quarrelling with doctor wearing hijab at primary health centre

May 26, 2023 11:30 am | Updated 11:53 am IST - NAGAPATTINAM

Police said the incident took place on the night of May 24; the BJP functionary had gone with a friend to the Thirupoondi PHC, and, on seeing the night shift doctor wearing a hijab, had picked a quarrel with her

The Hindu Bureau

The PHC doctor, Janneth Firdhouse | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Nagapattinam district police have registered a case against a functionary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Thirupoondi, on charges of deterring a doctor from discharging her duties and intentionally causing hurt to her religious feelings.

According to the police, Bhuvaneshwar Ram, a local BJP functionary, went to Thirupoondi Primary Health Centre (PHC), late on the night of May 24, along with his friend Subramaniam, who needed medical care. The night shift doctor at the PHC was Janneth Firdhouse, and she was wearing a hijab. The BJP functionary picked a quarrel with her, asking her why she was wearing a hijab while on duty. A video of the incident was widely shared on social media platforms.

| Video Credit: Special Arrangement

Based on a complaint from the duty doctor, the Keezhaiyur police registered a case against Bhuvaneshwar Ram under Sections 294 b (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 298 (uttering, words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person.) of the Indian Penal Code as well as provisions of Information Technology Act.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Police sources said a special team has been formed to arrest him.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US