BJP functionary in Nagapattinam district booked for quarrelling with doctor wearing hijab at primary health centre

Police said the incident took place on the night of May 24; the BJP functionary had gone with a friend to the Thirupoondi PHC, and, on seeing the night shift doctor wearing a hijab, had picked a quarrel with her

May 26, 2023 11:30 am | Updated 11:47 am IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau
The PHC doctor, Janneth Firdhouse

The PHC doctor, Janneth Firdhouse | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Nagapattinam district police have registered a case against a functionary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Thirupoondi, on charges of deterring a doctor from discharging her duties and intentionally causing hurt to her religious feelings.

According to the police, Bhuvaneshwar Ram, a local BJP functionary, went to Thirupoondi Primary Health Centre (PHC), late on the night of May 24, along with his friend Subramaniam, who needed medical care. The nigh shift doctor at the PHC was Janneth Firdhouse, and she was wearing a hijab. The BJP functionary picked a quarrel with her, asking her why she was wearing a hijab while on duty. A video of the incident was widely shared on social media platforms.

Based on a complaint from the duty doctor, the Keezhaiyur police registered a case against Bhuvaneshwar Ram under Sections 294 b (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 298 (uttering, words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person.) of the Indian Penal Code as well as provisions of Information Technology Act.

Police sources said a special team has been formed to arrest him.

