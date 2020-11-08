BJP functionary held for shoving Tiruvallur SP during a road roko

Chennai

08 November 2020 12:08 IST

Tiruttani Police arrested a BJP functionary who pushed Tiruvallur SP P. Aravindhan when he went to disperse the party cadre squatting on road.

The suspect has been identified as Omsakthi Selvamani, deputy secretary of BJP Kancheepuram unit. He was arrested by police in early hours and released on station bail, said police.

On Friday, BJP cadre led by State president L. Murugan were detained at a wedding hall in Tiruttani when they attempted to take out a Vetrivel Yatra without police permission. A section of them came out and resorted to road roko on Tirupathi- Chennai highway alleging that adequate facilities were not provided to them at the hall.

Tiruvallur SP Mr. Aravindhan, who came to the spot with police personnel, asked them to disperse. Protesters stubbornly refused to disperse and a few of them inched closer towards the SP to express their anger.

In the melee, a couple of them pushed the SP physically. Later police officer-turned politician K. Annamalai came to the spot and pacified the party workers and he made them respect the words of the SP. They dispersed from the spot and the video of the incident went viral over social media.