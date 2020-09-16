BJP functionary hacked to death in Kelamangalam

Personal enmity is suspected to have been the reason for the murder

A local BJP functionary was hacked to death at his residence in Kundhumaranapalli, late on Tuesday night. Personal enmity is suspected to have been the reason for the murder.

The victim Ranganath (38), who was employed as a bus driver of a private school, was at home holding the birthday celebrations of his youngest son, on Tuesday night. According to police sources, a gang barged into his home armed with weapons and logs and attacked him. The victim was hacked to death on the spot.

Ranganath was a local youth wing leader of the Kelamangalam unit of the BJP. Kelamangalam police retrieved the body from the crime scene and sent it to Hosur Government Hospital for an autopsy.

Following the murder, the family and relatives of the victim staged a road blockade demanding the arrest of the culprits.

On Wednesday, shops in some parts of Kelamgalam were shuttered. Later, the BJP also called for a protest demonstration in Krishnagiri demanding the arrest of the killers.