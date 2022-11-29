BJP functionary files counter to defamation suit by Minister Senthilbalaji

November 29, 2022 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

CTR Nirmal Kumar, president of the information technology and social media cell of Bharatiya Janata Party’s Tamil Nadu unit, has filed a counter affidavit to a ₹2 crore defamation suit filed against him by Electricity and Prohibition Minister V. Senthilbalaji in the Madras High Court.

In the counter, Mr. Kumar said, he had no personal ill-will or animosity against the Minister. Only in the capacity of an “activist in public sphere”, he had been bringing to light and generating public awareness about corruption and malpractices in certain government departments.

“There is sufficient material in public domain for one to come to the reasonable belief that such acts of corruption are not just a result of the Plaintiff’s (Minister’s) negligence but his active involvement,” the counter read and stated that passing a gag order in such matters would embolden the wrongdoers.

Justice C.V. Karthikeyan on Tuesday adjourned the matter to December 6 for further hearing.