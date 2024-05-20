ADVERTISEMENT

BJP functionary arrested for robbery in Vellore

Published - May 20, 2024 12:19 am IST - Vellore

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP’s youth wing president in Vellore, K. Satish, was arrested on Saturday night on the charge of robbery on the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway (NH 44).

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Pallikonda police, when S. Vijay, 37, a resident of Vettuvanam village, was returning home on his two-wheeler, Satish stopped his vehicle on the highway, near the Pallikonda toll plaza at Kandaneri village, and robbed him of ₹1,000 at knife-point.

Based on a complaint lodged by Mr. Vijay with the Pallikonda police, a case was filed and Satish was arrested.

He was later lodged at the Central Prison in Vellore. Initial inquiry revealed that Satish had criminal cases against him, including those of murder and assault within the Arakkonam Town police limits in 2021, the Pallikonda police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He was also on the watchlist of the local police that year, they added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US