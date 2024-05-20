BJP functionary arrested for robbery in Vellore

The BJP’s youth wing president in Vellore, K. Satish, was arrested on Saturday night on the charge of robbery on the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway (NH 44).

According to the Pallikonda police, when S. Vijay, 37, a resident of Vettuvanam village, was returning home on his two-wheeler, Satish stopped his vehicle on the highway, near the Pallikonda toll plaza at Kandaneri village, and robbed him of ₹1,000 at knife-point.

Based on a complaint lodged by Mr. Vijay with the Pallikonda police, a case was filed and Satish was arrested.

He was later lodged at the Central Prison in Vellore. Initial inquiry revealed that Satish had criminal cases against him, including those of murder and assault within the Arakkonam Town police limits in 2021, the Pallikonda police said.

He was also on the watchlist of the local police that year, they added.