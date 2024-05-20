GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

BJP functionary arrested for robbery in Vellore

Published - May 20, 2024 12:19 am IST - Vellore

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP’s youth wing president in Vellore, K. Satish, was arrested on Saturday night on the charge of robbery on the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway (NH 44).

According to the Pallikonda police, when S. Vijay, 37, a resident of Vettuvanam village, was returning home on his two-wheeler, Satish stopped his vehicle on the highway, near the Pallikonda toll plaza at Kandaneri village, and robbed him of ₹1,000 at knife-point.

Based on a complaint lodged by Mr. Vijay with the Pallikonda police, a case was filed and Satish was arrested.

He was later lodged at the Central Prison in Vellore. Initial inquiry revealed that Satish had criminal cases against him, including those of murder and assault within the Arakkonam Town police limits in 2021, the Pallikonda police said.

He was also on the watchlist of the local police that year, they added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.