ADVERTISEMENT

Arudhra gold trading scam | BJP functionary and film actor-producer R.K. Suresh moves Madras High Court challenging police summons

April 21, 2023 01:11 pm | Updated 02:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

Justice G. Chandrasekharan has granted a week’s time for the Economic Offences Wing to file its reply to the plea to quash the summons, issued in connection with the ₹2,400 crore Arudhra gold trading scam

The Hindu Bureau

Madras High Court. File

BJP functionary R.K. Suresh, who is also an actor-producer, has moved the Madras High Court challenging the summons issued to him by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in connection with the investigation into the ₹2,400 crore Arudhra gold trading scam.

Justice G. Chandrasekharan accepted a request made by Government Advocate (criminal side) S. Santhosh to grant him a week’s time to file a reply on behalf of the prosecution, before taking a call on the petitioner’s request to quash the summons, since it does not specify the documents required from him.

ALSO READ
Aarudhra Gold director arrested for investment fraud

Senior counsel V. Raghavachari, representing the petitioner, told the court that his client was neither an accused person, nor a person who had benefitted from the transactions. He said the summons was vague and did not contain any details regarding the details required to be furnished by his client.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The judge, prima facie, concurred with the Senior Counsel and told the Government Advocate that the summons might have to be quashed because it does not specify the documents required from the petitioner and the police could be given liberty to issue fresh summons indicating the specifics.

ALSO READ
Madras High Court calls for report on investigation into Arudhra gold scam, other economic offences

However, Mr. Santhosh vehemently opposed the plea and requested the court to grant him a weeks’ time to submit a written reply since the case involved ₹2,400 crore of public money that had been collected by Arudhra Gold Trading Private Limited, a firm which had allegedly cheated most of its depositors.

The judge accepted the requested and adjourned the hearing on the petition by a week. When the Senior Counsel insisted on an interim order till then, he said no such order would be necessary and that a final call could be taken on the issue after receipt of the prosecution’s response in writing.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US