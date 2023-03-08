BJP functionaries are joining AIADMK of their own free will, says Jayakumar

March 08, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

With more functionaries of the BJP reportedly joining the AIADMK, former Fisheries Minister and AIADMK organisation secretary D. Jayakumar said that those joining his party were doing so of their own free will.

“We are not wooing anyone,” Mr Jayakumar told reporters at the party headquarters after an event marking International Women’s Day.

When people shift their loyalty from one party to another, one had to view the development with “political maturity”, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though the AIADMK did not issue any press release regarding BJP office-bearers switching allegiance to it, a tweet by the BJP’s former IT cell and social media unit chief, C.T.R. Nirmal Kumar, who joined the Dravidian major a few days ago, stated that two more BJP functionaries, attached to the local bodies’ development wing, joined the AIADMK in the presence of its interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

Mr. Jayakumar also made it clear that the alliance between his party and the BJP would continue – a position reiterated by Mr. Palaniswami and BJP State president K. Annamalai.

As for the BJP leader’s observation that he would be an aggressive leader like former Chief Ministers M. Karunanidhi and Jayalalithaa in the interest of his party, Mr. Jayakumar said that though the BJP leader was free to say anything he liked, “let him not compare himself with Amma [Jayalalithaa]. There cannot be any leader in Tamil Nadu like her”.

The former Minister also made an appeal to MLA. R. Vaithilingam, joint coordinator of the camp led by former coordinator O. Panneerselvam, to cross over.

Mr. Panneerselvam, in a statement, called upon the State and Central governments to see to it that the fishermen affected by the recent crude oil spill in Nagapattinam district were compensated adequately, and that the oil pipelines were removed.

ADVERTISEMENT