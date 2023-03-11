BJP fishermen’s wing cadre join MNM

March 11, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - CHENNAI

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Friday welcomed 200 fishermen, including BJP North Chennai district fishermen’s wing secretary Lokesh and his supporters, into his party.

He also greeted Congress Erode East MLA EVKS Elangovan and Congress Legislature Party leader K. Selvaperunthagai, who made a courtesy visit to his party office in Chennai. Mr. Haasan, who had joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in December last, had also campaigned for Mr. Elangovan.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Haasan said MNM and fisherfolk community cannot be separated and the party has always stood for the rights of the fisherfolk.

“Fisherfolk face many problems — be it from other countries or facing difficulties in exchanging information which has resulted in disappearances of folks in sea,” he said.

Mr. Haasan said he understands the trials and lifestyle of the fisherfolk and MNM would soon set up a fisherfolk wing.