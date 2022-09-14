BJP files complaint against A. Raja

‘He made statements that reportedly decried Hindus’

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 14, 2022 00:32 IST

The BJP in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday filed a complaint against DMK MP A. Raja for making statements at an event reportedly decrying Hindus, thereby trying to instigate communal riots.

State vice-president Karu. Nagarajan filed the complaint at the DGP’s office. In it, he said Mr. Raja’s statements were defamatory, aimed at destroying the religious beliefs of Hindus who constitute 85% of the State’s population.

The Hindus had already been living in sadness and were heartbroken in the State. A person who became an MP by winning the votes of the Hindus was making such statements that went against democratic principles, Mr. Nagarajan said, demanding action against him.

